 
Coronavirus: Belgium may test contacts of infected citizens twice
Twitter Facebook
Tuesday, 02 June, 2020
Latest News:
Coronavirus: Belgium may test contacts of infected citizens...
De Lijn buses will cross the Dutch border...
New Normal: Belgians begin to kiss again...
Coronavirus: hospital visits allowed again...
‘Please, I can’t breathe’ tag poses safety issue,...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Tuesday, 02 June 2020
    Coronavirus: Belgium may test contacts of infected citizens twice
    De Lijn buses will cross the Dutch border again
    New Normal: Belgians begin to kiss again
    Coronavirus: hospital visits allowed again
    ‘Please, I can’t breathe’ tag poses safety issue, says Belgian Rail
    Flanders will contribute €35 million to support De Lijn
    ‘Astounding’: fox makes off with handbag after sneaking into Brussels home
    Coronavirus: decrease in Belgium’s population growth expected in 2020
    Vlaams Belang outspends political rivals on Facebook advertising
    Convicted terrorist among seven suspects in Belgian teen’s kidnapping
    What Belgium’s National Security Council will discuss tomorrow
    EU condemns ‘abuse of power’ in George Floyd killing
    Brussels’ cyclists grow in numbers, study shows
    Belgium in Brief: The End Of The Commute As We Know It
    Peru says wanted cat Lee is ‘welcome’ to return
    Italian Ambassador calls for inspiration from Europe’s Founding Fathers
    Petition launched to remove all statues of Leopold II in Brussels
    Call for European climate pact ahead of recovery summit
    Coronavirus: flu vaccination extra important this year
    Coronavirus: 98 new infections, 26 hospital admissions in Belgium
    View more

    Coronavirus: Belgium may test contacts of infected citizens twice

    Tuesday, 02 June 2020
    Credit: Belga

    People contacted by contact tracers should be able to be tested, even if they do not show coronavirus symptoms, and they should even be allowed to be tested twice, said Walloon Health Minister Christie Morreale on Tuesday.

    A new strategy to this effect was defined last Saturday during a meeting with Prime Minister Sophie Wilmès, the Ministers-Presidents and the various Ministers of Health, she told a committee of the Walloon Parliament.

    The principle would be to “use two tests in order to reduce the quarantine period by five days if they are negative.” It remains to be defined exactly on which days these PCR tests would be carried out, taking into account the incubation period of the virus. 

    Related Articles

     

    Until now, persons contacted by contact tracers were not necessarily administered a screening test, if the person did not show any symptoms of illness. On the other hand, quarantine is recommended.

    Belgium’s regions are also asking for an increase in testing capacity, now that the tests are actually available. This request was relayed to the federal government at the Interministerial Health Conference, Christie Morreale detailed in committee.

    The Brussels Times