 
Brussels coronavirus centre for homeless closes its doors
Tuesday, 09 June, 2020
    Credit: Belga

    Doctors Without Borders (MSF) will close its coronavirus centre at the Tour & Taxis site in Brussels, it announced on Tuesday morning.

    The centre served for homeless and undocumented people with symptoms of the new coronavirus (Covid-19). They could be tested, provided with adequate care, and isolated.

    “Today, we are stopping our activities because of the decrease in the number of cases,” explained Marie-Christine Férir, emergency coordinator for MSF.

    “Another structure run by the Red Cross remains open for these vulnerable people, which we believe is sufficient for the moment,” she said.

    “Of course, we remain available to support the actors in the sector and ready to reopen another structure if necessary, depending on the evolution of the epidemic,” she continued.

    In just over two months, since its installation at the end of March, the centre took care of 162 people, including 148 new cases and 14 readmissions after hospitalisation.

    The centre was managed in collaboration with Samusocial and the Citizen Platform for Refugee Support.

    “The early detection of suspected Covid-19 cases remains essential” within those communities, Férir said. “It is important to be able to follow up symptomatic cases and their contacts and to continue to support the shelters with the implementation of hygiene measures and barrier gestures.”

