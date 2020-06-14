Coronavirus: global deaths top 427,000...

 
Sunday, 14 June, 2020
    Sunday, 14 June 2020
    Credit: Belga

    The new coronavirus pandemic has claimed at least 427,495 lives worldwide since its onset in December 2019, according to an AFP tally on Saturday.

    Over 7,711,490 cases of infection have been officially diagnosed in 196 countries and territories since the start of the epidemic, although this represents only a fraction of the real number of infections.

    At least 3,458,300 persons are considered to have recovered from the virus. As of 9:00 PM on Saturday, 4,523 new deaths and 136,525 new cases were registered worldwide.

    The United States, which reported its first coronavirus (Covid-19) related case in early February, had the highest numbers, with 115,059 deaths for 2,061,315 infections. Brazil counted 41,828 deaths out of 828,810 cases. The United Kingdom (41,662 deaths, 294,375 cases), Italy (34,301 deaths and 236,651 cases) and France (29,398 deaths and 193,616 cases) follow in the ranking.

    China (Hong Kong and Macao excluded) counted 83,075 cases, including 11 new ones between Friday and Saturday, and 4,634 deaths.

    Europe totalled 187,405 deaths for 2,382,860 cases as of Saturday evening. Latin America and the Caribbean counted 76,672 deaths and 1,579,124 cases, followed by Asia (22,449 deaths, 808,221 cases), the Middle East (11,485 deaths, 545,472 cases), Africa (6,137 deaths, 227,430 cases) and Oceania (131 deaths, 8,698 cases).

