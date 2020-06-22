WHO calls for ramped-up production of ‘life-saving drug’
Monday, 22 June 2020
Credit: Belga
On Monday, the World Health Organisation called for a rapid increase in production of the steroid dexamethasone, after British clinical trials found it significantly reduced mortality in severely affected coronavirus patients.
“The next challenge is to increase production and rapidly and equitably distribute dexamethasone worldwide, focusing on where it is needed most,” said WHO’s Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus during a press conference.
“Fortunately, this is an inexpensive medicine and there are many dexamethasone manufacturers worldwide, who we are confident can accelerate production,” he added.
According to the first results of the UK Recovery clinical trial published last week, dexamethasone reduces mortality by a third in the most severely affected coronavirus patients.