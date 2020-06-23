 
New coronavirus outbreak triggers local lockdown in Germany
Twitter Facebook
Tuesday, 23 June, 2020
Latest News:
New coronavirus outbreak triggers local lockdown in Germany...
Free rail passes: how will they work?...
Coronavirus: Belgium averages 89 new infections, 5 deaths...
Brussels drops plans for statue of Congo’s murdered...
‘Trumpian’: Manipulated video of mayor rocks Ghent political...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Tuesday, 23 June 2020
    New coronavirus outbreak triggers local lockdown in Germany
    Free rail passes: how will they work?
    Coronavirus: Belgium averages 89 new infections, 5 deaths per day
    Brussels drops plans for statue of Congo’s murdered prime minister
    ‘Trumpian’: Manipulated video of mayor rocks Ghent political scene
    Disney + confirms launch date for Belgium
    Bear attacks two hikers in northern Italy
    ‘No clear connection’ between 130 km/h speed limit and more accidents, says study
    ‘Racist’: statue of Spanish missionary Junipero Serra defaced in Spain
    Brussels to reimburse shops looted after BLM protest
    WHO calls for ramped-up production of ‘life-saving drug’
    Coronavirus tests to travel abroad will not be reimbursed
    Proposal to allow artists to legally graffiti Leopold II statue
    Coronavirus: over half of Brussels hotels remain closed
    Coronavirus: South Korea reports second wave of infections
    EU auditors and Commission at odds over delays and cost overruns in transport megaprojects
    EU worsens for gender equality, says Eurostat
    Time to consider restarting nightlife, says hospitality sector
    Wear your face mask, lockdown exit expert says
    Coronavirus ‘continues to accelerate’, WHO leader warns
    View more

    New coronavirus outbreak triggers local lockdown in Germany

    Tuesday, 23 June 2020
    © Belga

    The German district of Gütersloh will be going back into lockdown after a new cluster of coronavirus infections popped up in a local meatpacking plant.

    “We are going to reintroduce a lockdown in the entire district of Gütersloh,” Armin Laschet, leader of the district’s North Rhine-Westphalia state announced on Tuesday.

    Some 1,500 new cases of the novel coronavirus (Covid-19) have been detected in a Tönnies meat processing factory in Gütersloh, Le Soir reports.

    Laschet said that the district’s roughly 100,00 inhabitants could be tested for free for the coronavirus, according to reports by DW.

    All schools and day-care centres in the district have been shut and whole residential areas are cordoned-off, Germany media reports.

    The meatpacking plant employs a total of 6,650 workers, and news of the surge of infections coincide with reports that the infection rate in Germany had jumped from 1.79 to 2.88.

    Germany’s government spokesman Steffen Seibert said that authorities were taking the new outbreak “very seriously” and doing everything to contain it, SZ reports.

    Mobile testing teams have reportedly been deployed to the addresses of the plant’s workers, who must remain in quarantine with their relatives until at least 2 July.

    Gabriela Galindo
    The Brussels Times

    • Share article:

    New coronavirus outbreak triggers local lockdown in Germany

    Tuesday, 23 June 2020
    © Belga

    The German district of Gütersloh will be going back into lockdown after a new cluster of coronavirus infections popped up in a local meatpacking plant.

    “We are going to reintroduce a lockdown in the entire district of Gütersloh,” Armin Laschet, leader of the district’s North Rhine-Westphalia state announced on Tuesday.

    Some 1,500 new cases of the novel coronavirus (Covid-19) have been detected in a Tönnies meat processing factory in Gütersloh, Le Soir reports.

    Laschet said that the district’s roughly 100,00 inhabitants could be tested for free for the coronavirus, according to reports by DW.

    All schools and day-care centres in the district have been shut and whole residential areas are cordoned-off, Germany media reports.

    The meatpacking plant employs a total of 6,650 workers, and news of the surge of infections coincide with reports that the infection rate in Germany had jumped from 1.79 to 2.88.

    Germany’s government spokesman Steffen Seibert said that authorities were taking the new outbreak “very seriously” and doing everything to contain it, SZ reports.

    Mobile testing teams have reportedly been deployed to the addresses of the plant’s workers, who must remain in quarantine with their relatives until at least 2 July.

    Gabriela Galindo
    The Brussels Times