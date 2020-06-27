Coronavirus: Dutch teenagers no longer have to social distance

Dutch people under the age of 18 are no longer required to abide by the physical distancing rule, Prime Minister Mark Rutte announced.

Secondary schools can therefore take less into account one of the most important health measure imposed by the Dutch government during the pandemic.

“There are less risks for young people,” the Prime Minister said. “They are less quickly infected and if this happens, the consequences are less serious for them.”

This means that Dutch schools can return to full capacity and almost normal routines after the summer.

The risk – however low – “does not offset the current situation’s negative effects on the well-being of young people,” the country’s Education Minister, Ingrid van Engelshoven said.

Students will no longer be forced to stay away from each other, however the social distancing remains for school staff.

The Brussels Times