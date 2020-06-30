US could reach 100,000 new infections a day without intervention

From about 40,000 new coronavirus infections detected per day, the United States could rise to 100,000 daily cases, without intervention.

New efforts to contain the Covid-19 pandemic in the United States need to made, warned Anthony Fauci, director of the US Institute of Infectious Diseases, on Tuesday.

“I would not be surprised if we reach 100,000 cases a day if we do not reverse this trend,” he said in the US Senate. “I am very worried that it could get worse,” he added.

He declined to predict the number of deaths that the current wave could cause, but an estimate released last week by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention put the country’s death toll at between 130,000 and 150,000 by 18 July.

Currently, the United States recorded over 2.7 million confirmed infections and a death toll over at least 129,000.

Four states in the country, namely California, Arizona, Texas and Florida now account for half of the new cases.

The Brussels Times