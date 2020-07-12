 
Coronavirus: 200 protesters in Brussels ask to regularise undocumented migrants
Twitter Facebook
Sunday, 12 July, 2020
Latest News:
Coronavirus: returning Australians face whopping quarantine bill...
Coronavirus: 200 protesters in Brussels ask to regularise...
EU auditors: Decline of wild pollinators threat to...
Saint Sophia: Pope Francis “very saddened” by Turkey’s...
Popular video game publisher sees top officials leave...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Sunday, 12 July 2020
    Coronavirus: returning Australians face whopping quarantine bill
    Coronavirus: 200 protesters in Brussels ask to regularise undocumented migrants
    EU auditors: Decline of wild pollinators threat to food supply in EU
    Saint Sophia: Pope Francis “very saddened” by Turkey’s decision
    Popular video game publisher sees top officials leave amid harassment claims
    Coronavirus antibody study reduces hope for vaccine
    Summer weather to follow cloudy week ahead
    UN adopts Belgian-German resolution on aid to Syria
    50% think Belgian colonists did more good than harm in Congo
    Coronavirus: Trump wears face mask in public for the first time
    1 in 2 Belgians became better cooks during the lockdown
    “We must never forget Srebrenica,” Dutch Defence Minister stresses
    Coronavirus: rising number of cases demands caution, says Marc Van Ranst
    Nearly 200,000 Belgians used food banks in June
    ‘Big Jump’ for cleaner water goes virtual
    Hospitality sector hopes for busy summer to avert disaster
    Coronavirus: Belgium averages nearly 88 new infections a day, 137 since Saturday
    Compulsory face masks, day one: ‘Everything went calmly’
    Holiday departures: Traffic jams hit a record 955 kms in France
    ‘Don’t like it, don’t board’: outrage over crowds at Brussels Airport
    View more
    Share article:

    Coronavirus: 200 protesters in Brussels ask to regularise undocumented migrants

    Sunday, 12 July 2020
    Credit: Belga

    Around 200 people gathered in Brussels on Sunday to demand the regularisation of undocumented migrants so that they can access healthcare.

    They gathered at the Simon Bolivar square, near Gare du Nord, at the initiative of the “Collective for Regularisation 2019.”

    The demonstrators carried signs with multiple messages such as “undocumented migrants = no rights,” “regularisation is fair and humane,” “more solutions through regularisation” and “it is not migrants or undocumented migrants who must change, but the law.” A podium was also set up, where various speeches followed one another.

    Related Articles

     

    Because of their administrative situation, undocumented migrants do not have access to health care and social security coverage. However, the pandemic is far from over, according to the organisers, who call for more support.

    The collective called on the federal government to take its responsibilities and immediately regularise undocumented migrants, following the example of Portugal. The protesters recall that undocumented migrants have helped during the confinement, for example by setting up a workshop for sewing masks or by giving blood.

    The Brussels Times