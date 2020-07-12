Coronavirus: 200 protesters in Brussels ask to regularise undocumented migrants

Around 200 people gathered in Brussels on Sunday to demand the regularisation of undocumented migrants so that they can access healthcare.

They gathered at the Simon Bolivar square, near Gare du Nord, at the initiative of the “Collective for Regularisation 2019.”

The demonstrators carried signs with multiple messages such as “undocumented migrants = no rights,” “regularisation is fair and humane,” “more solutions through regularisation” and “it is not migrants or undocumented migrants who must change, but the law.” A podium was also set up, where various speeches followed one another.

Because of their administrative situation, undocumented migrants do not have access to health care and social security coverage. However, the pandemic is far from over, according to the organisers, who call for more support.

The collective called on the federal government to take its responsibilities and immediately regularise undocumented migrants, following the example of Portugal. The protesters recall that undocumented migrants have helped during the confinement, for example by setting up a workshop for sewing masks or by giving blood.

