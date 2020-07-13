 
Belgian travellers allowed in Finland again
Twitter Facebook
Monday, 13 July, 2020
Latest News:
Coronavirus: Belgian health experts sound the alarm...
Belgian travellers allowed in Finland again...
Belgium counts on ‘common sense’ to not go...
TUI cancels trips booked to ‘red zones’...
Aspiring police inspector arrested with ammunition and weapons...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Monday, 13 July 2020
    Coronavirus: Belgian health experts sound the alarm
    Belgian travellers allowed in Finland again
    Belgium counts on ‘common sense’ to not go to red zones
    TUI cancels trips booked to ‘red zones’
    Aspiring police inspector arrested with ammunition and weapons
    Coronavirus immunity could be gone in a matter of months, study finds
    Asylum seekers who ‘abuse the system’ may be arrested, De Block says
    Rising infections see Belgium ‘going in the wrong direction,’ says Van Ranst
    250,000 inhabitants of Manila go back into confinement
    New virus variant responsible for majority of global Covid-19 infections
    Russia claims successful completion of clinical trial for coronavirus vaccine
    Belgium’s Traffic Light Travel System, simplified
    Belgium in Brief: What Is An Orange Zone?
    Polish election results may mean limitation of LGBTQ rights
    ‘Disproportionate’ lockdown of virus hit Catalan city overturned by court
    Belgium to quarantine travellers from 18 more EU areas
    Worldwide infections reach 24h record high
    Malta will allow Belgians again from Wednesday
    New coronavirus infections in Belgium rise for third day in a row
    Woman arrested for attacking Lidl staff who told her to wear a mask
    View more
    Share article:

    Belgian travellers allowed in Finland again

    Monday, 13 July 2020
    Credit: Pixabay

    Travelling to Finland is allowed again, as Belgium has given the country a code green on the updated list on the website of Foreign Affairs.

    Travellers living in Belgium can depart to Finland again from Monday, as the country is no longer on the red list. Up until today, Finland did not allow travellers coming from Belgium to enter the country.

    Additionally, Belgians returning from Finland do not have to go into quarantine and do not have to take a test, as the country is considered a “green zone.” Last week, Finland announced that it would lift travel restrictions for Belgium from today.

    Related News:

     

    Other countries that do not allow travellers from Belgium yet are Malta, Norway, Sweden, several areas in Portugal and Spain, and Leicester in the UK.

    Additionally, Foreign Affairs advises travellers to check their travel advice on the diplomatie.belgium.be website, and to register on TravellersOnline.

    The list of countries and their colour codes for departure and/or return is updated every day around 4:00 PM.

    Maïthé Chini
    The Brussels Times