Belgian travellers allowed in Finland again...

Travelling to Finland is allowed again, as Belgium has given the country a code green on the updated list on the website of Foreign Affairs.

Travellers living in Belgium can depart to Finland again from Monday, as the country is no longer on the red list. Up until today, Finland did not allow travellers coming from Belgium to enter the country.

Additionally, Belgians returning from Finland do not have to go into quarantine and do not have to take a test, as the country is considered a “green zone.” Last week, Finland announced that it would lift travel restrictions for Belgium from today.

Related News:

Other countries that do not allow travellers from Belgium yet are Malta, Norway, Sweden, several areas in Portugal and Spain, and Leicester in the UK.

Additionally, Foreign Affairs advises travellers to check their travel advice on the diplomatie.belgium.be website, and to register on TravellersOnline.

The list of countries and their colour codes for departure and/or return is updated every day around 4:00 PM.

Maïthé Chini

The Brussels Times