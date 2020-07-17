Ryanair extends free rebooking by another month...

On Friday, Ryanair announced that it would extend its measure to allow customers to rebook summer flights without additional fees to also include flights for September.

According to the company, the decision was made so that travellers can “book their extended summer holidays with peace of mind in case their travel plans change.”

In June, Ryanair announced that it was abolishing flight change fees for bookings in July and August.

Related News:

From 17 July, customers who book to travel in September will be able to move their flights without change-of-flight fees until 31 December 2020.

“In order to provide as much flexibility and confidence as possible for our customers this summer, we have extended the waiving of our flight change fee to new September bookings,” said Dara Brady, Ryanair’s Director of Marketing & Digital.

The announcement comes a few days after the International Air Transport Association (IATA) said that airlines were asking passengers “on their knees” to not ask for refunds if their flights were cancelled because of the uncertainty caused by the coronavirus crisis.

The Brussels Times