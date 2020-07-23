Asylum centre placed in lockdown after positive coronavirus tests

A centre for asylum seekers in Lint (Antwerp province) is in lockdown after several residents tested positive for the new coronavirus (Covid-19).

Lint has been in the news in recent days as one of the municipalities in the southern outskirts of Antwerp with a remarkably high number of infections in relation to the number of inhabitants.

The Red Cross, in consultation with the Mayor, has put the infected residents under quarantine. The organisation did not disclose the number of infections, “but it’s not a real outbreak, the number of infected people is very limited,” said Nena Testelmans of the Red Cross.

It is currently being investigated with whom the infected residents of the asylum seekers’ centre had contact, both inside and outside the centre. “The residents who had close contact with them are already in isolation in their rooms until the result of their test is known,” according to Testelmans.

For the time being, no symptoms have been observed among the staff. “They also have sufficient protective material to deal with the quarantine department,” said Testelmans.

Lint’s centre for asylum seekers is home to some 130 people.

