Special coronavirus committee to meet earlier as Belgian infections rise

Belgium’s House coronavirus committee will meet for the first time on 7 August, its president Robby De Caluwé tells members of the House Health Committee on Tuesday.

The special committee, in charge of dealing with the consequences of the coronavirus (Covid-19) crisis, was first due to begin its work after the holidays in September.

Four experts in charge of assisting the committee will have to write a preparatory report by the time the meeting takes place.

De Caluwé, a member of the Health Committee and Mayor of Moerbeke (in the province of East Flanders) said he did not intend to wait until September to start the work, as the number of infections has risen sharply in recent weeks, leading him to believe that the parliament should look into the matter now.

De Caluwé asked House Speaker Patrick Dewael for permission to hold a first meeting to exchange views with three experts next week, Friday.

Notably, De Caluwé wants to formulate a first set of short-term recommendations by the time Belgium faces a second wave of the pandemic.

