   
Charleroi makes face masks mandatory everywhere from Saturday
Twitter Facebook
Thursday, 30 July, 2020
Latest News:
Eight Brussels jihadists given eight days to hold...
Charleroi makes face masks mandatory everywhere from Saturday...
Belgium in Brief: One Step Forward, Two Steps...
Dutch corona fatalities could be twice as high...
High temperatures on Friday: elderly and vulnerable people...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Thursday, 30 July 2020
    Eight Brussels jihadists given eight days to hold on to their Belgian nationality
    Charleroi makes face masks mandatory everywhere from Saturday
    Belgium in Brief: One Step Forward, Two Steps Back
    Dutch corona fatalities could be twice as high as reported
    High temperatures on Friday: elderly and vulnerable people asked to be vigilant
    US to withdraw troops from Germany, relocate some to Belgium
    Coronavirus: Brussels ‘not far away’ from Antwerp-like situation, doctor warns
    Coronavirus hospitalisations soaring on Belgian coast
    Average of 347 new coronavirus infections per day in Belgium, hospital admissions nearly double
    Catalonia relaxes containment measures in coronavirus hit city
    The Netherlands becomes ‘orange travel zone’ for Belgians
    Up to 800 million children worldwide have lead poisoning, 400,000 in Belgium
    Poison centre records surge of child poisonings with sanitising gel
    Health care agency examines legality of compulsory quarantine
    Almost 1 in 10 did not respect Belgium’s 15-person bubble
    Antwerp will enforce coronavirus curfew from tonight
    UK will not quarantine travellers from Belgium ‘for now’
    ‘Pestered’ Belgians sue Bill Gates and Belgium over coronavirus restrictions
    Belgian ICUs better prepared than during first coronavirus wave, expert says
    Coronavirus: curfew not ruled out for other Belgian cities
    View more
    Share article:

    Charleroi makes face masks mandatory everywhere from Saturday

    Thursday, 30 July 2020
    Credit: Belga

    Charleroi is making face masks compulsory on its entire territory from Saturday, the city announced on Wednesday.

    Masks are currently only compulsory in Charleroi’s town centre, shopping streets and playgrounds, as a means to curb the spread of the new coronavirus (Covid-19).

    “The figures for the last few weeks show a rebound of the Covid-19 outbreak. New measures were necessary,” the city announced.

    Related Articles

     

    Children under 12 years old are exempt of the rule, and it does not apply in the context of one’s social bubble, nor to people who are seated and practising social distancing.

    People practising sports or travelling by bicycle are also allowed not to wear a face mask.

    The city also announced that masks were still available in its five so-called ‘maisons citoyennes’ or town halls.

    As of Thursday, Charleroi counted 36 coronavirus cases in the last seven days, which translates to an incidence of 18 cases per 100,000 inhabitants, according to Sciensano’s municipality monitoring tool, bringing the city close to the alert threshold of 20 cases per 100,000 inhabitants.

    Jason Spinks
    The Brussels Times