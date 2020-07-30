Switzerland recommends face masks in all businesses...

After a marked increase in coronavirus infections, the federal authorities in Switzerland have recommended the wearing of a face mask in all commercial and public places.
“The situation is serious, we need to shift up a gear,” said director of the Federal Health Office in Bern, Pascal Strupler, on Thursday.
So far, a face mask is only compulsory on public transport in Switzerland.
The federal authorities can only recommend the measure and not impose it, as the cantons are competent for such a measure.
In Geneva, which recorded a particularly high number of infections, and in some other cantons, a mask is already compulsory in shops.
Many cantons have also imposed restrictions on the number of visitors in bars and nightclubs.
The Brussels Times