Belgian average rises to 550 new coronavirus infections per day

An average of 550.3 people per day tested positive for the new coronavirus (Covid-19) between 28 July and 3 August, according to new figures by the Sciensano Public Health Institute published on Friday.

This represents an increase of 46% compared to the previous week.

The number of new cases of coronavirus per 100,000 inhabitants – also known as the incidence – continues its upward trend. For the two weeks running up to and including 3 August, 56.5 cases were recorded, compared to 54 per 100,000 on Thursday.

The total number of confirmed cases in Belgium since the beginning of the pandemic is 72,016, compared to 71,158 on Thursday. The total reflects all people who have been infected, and includes confirmed active cases as well as patients who have since recovered, or died from the consequences of the virus.

The number of hospital admissions now stands at 24.6 per day, which is a 31% increase compared to the previous week.

Sciensano also reported an average of 2.6 deaths per day. A total of 9,861 people have passed way from coronavirus since the start of the pandemic.

Jason Spinks

The Brussels Times