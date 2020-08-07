   
Belgian average rises to 550 new coronavirus infections per day
Twitter Facebook
Friday, 07 August, 2020
Latest News:
Belgian average rises to 550 new coronavirus infections...
UK quarantine for arrivals from Belgium confirmed...
Divorce rate spikes as Brussels emerges from coronavirus...
Mayors meet to consider action on mass infection...
Homage paid in Brussels to Beirut disaster victims...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Friday, 07 August 2020
    Belgian average rises to 550 new coronavirus infections per day
    UK quarantine for arrivals from Belgium confirmed
    Divorce rate spikes as Brussels emerges from coronavirus lockdown
    Mayors meet to consider action on mass infection in meat plant
    Homage paid in Brussels to Beirut disaster victims
    Rising coronavirus infections cause extra mental distress, helpline says
    20 km of Brussels race postponed until 2021
    Finland bans non-essential travel from Belgium
    84 reports written up for curfew violation in Antwerp
    Ryanair will fly at 60% capacity in August
    UK and Japan push to wrap up post-Brexit trade agreement
    Remains found in Australia are not those of Belgian backpacker Théo
    Clip of ‘superhero’ Marc Van Ranst faces criticism from right-wing MPs
    Belgian arrivals to be added to UK government 14-day quarantine list
    Lebanon will receive an additional €33 million in EU aid
    Dutch businessman pockets half a billion from sale of Brussels Finance Tower
    Brussels ramps up contact tracing and coronavirus testing
    More seals return to the Scheldt river due to cleaner water
    Heatwave: Belgium faces 30°C for at least a week
    Brussels to impose face masks across entire territory if infections surge
    View more
    Share article:

    Belgian average rises to 550 new coronavirus infections per day

    Friday, 07 August 2020
    Credit: Belga

    An average of 550.3 people per day tested positive for the new coronavirus (Covid-19) between 28 July and 3 August, according to new figures by the Sciensano Public Health Institute published on Friday.

    This represents an increase of 46% compared to the previous week.

    The number of new cases of coronavirus per 100,000 inhabitants – also known as the incidence – continues its upward trend. For the two weeks running up to and including 3 August, 56.5 cases were recorded, compared to 54 per 100,000 on Thursday.

    Related Articles

     

    The total number of confirmed cases in Belgium since the beginning of the pandemic is 72,016, compared to 71,158 on Thursday. The total reflects all people who have been infected, and includes confirmed active cases as well as patients who have since recovered, or died from the consequences of the virus.

    The number of hospital admissions now stands at 24.6 per day, which is a 31% increase compared to the previous week.

    Sciensano also reported an average of 2.6 deaths per day. A total of 9,861 people have passed way from coronavirus since the start of the pandemic.

    Jason Spinks
    The Brussels Times