   
Flanders turns dark orange on European coronavirus map
Friday, 07 August, 2020
    Flanders turns dark orange on European coronavirus map

    Friday, 07 August 2020
    Credit: Belga

    Flanders now appears in dark orange on the European epidemiological map of the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC).

    The ECDC gives a code blue to countries where there are no new cases, yellow in areas where there are fewer than 20 new cases per 100,000 inhabitants, light orange if there are 20 to 59.9 new cases per 100,000 inhabitants, dark orange if there are between 60 and 119.9 new cases and red if there are more than 120 new cases per 100,000 inhabitants.

    Flanders has an incidence of more than 60 new cases of coronavirus per 100,000 inhabitants in the last two weeks. Wallonia, for its part, remains in light orange, with between 20 and 60 infections per 100,000 inhabitants over the same period.

    In Western Europe, only Flanders and several Spanish and Portuguese regions are shown in dark orange.

    Luxembourg is coloured red as the country has recorded more than 120 cases of Covid-19 per 100,000 inhabitants, but this high figure could be because many tests are carried out there.

    Several regions of Spain, including Catalonia, are also marked in red, as are different regions of Romania and Bulgaria.

