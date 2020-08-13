   
Nearly 1,500 coronavirus deaths in the United States in 24 hours, most since May
Thursday, 13 August, 2020
    Thursday, 13 August 2020
    Nearly 1,500 coronavirus deaths in the United States in 24 hours, most since May

    Thursday, 13 August 2020
    About 1,500 Covid-19 deaths in 24 hours in the United States is reported on Thursday, a figure that has not been so high since the end of May.

    The country also has around 55,900 new confirmed infections over a 24-hour period.

    On May 27, 1,522 deaths from the coronavirus had been reported by the Johns Hopkins University. It was the highest figure since the peak of 2,666 deaths in mid-April.

    The United States has a population of about 330 million people. According to the university, some 5,197,147 people have been confirmed to have contracted Covid-19, resulting in over 169,000 deaths so far.

