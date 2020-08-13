Denmark introduces travel restrictions for Belgium...

Denmark has advised its citizens against non-essential travel to Belgium because of the high number of new infections, the Danish Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced on Thursday.

The Danish authorities advise against travelling to a certain country or region if more than 30 new infections per 100,000 inhabitants are recorded. The figure for Belgium is 32.5.

The same measures go into force for Malta, which has 31.5 new infections per 100,000 inhabitants, according to Denmark. In order for the measure to be lifted again, the number would have to drop below 20 new infections per 100,000 people.

People who have been in Belgium and want to return to Denmark have to stay at home for 14 days. Additionally, Belgians travelling to Denmark will have to provide a valid reason before they will be allowed to enter.

Besides Belgium, Denmark advises against all unnecessary travel to Andorra, Bulgaria, Luxembourg, Malta, Romania and Spain due to the infection rates, as well as to Ireland due to the country’s quarantine rules.

