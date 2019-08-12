 
Record number of Belgians sign up as organ donors after TV campaign
Twitter Facebook
Monday, 12 August, 2019
Latest News:
A coalition with Vlaams Belang is impossible, even...
Fire claims lives of two firefighters: ‘suspicions of...
Homeless man proves link to Ixelles by camping...
Manneken Pis gets new costume ahead of Brussels...
Assumption weekend: post offices mostly closed, but banks...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Monday, 12 August 2019
    A coalition with Vlaams Belang is impossible, even in the future, says N-VA’s Bart De Wever
    Fire claims lives of two firefighters: ‘suspicions of human intervention’
    Homeless man proves link to Ixelles by camping outside of town hall
    Manneken Pis gets new costume ahead of Brussels flower show
    Assumption weekend: post offices mostly closed, but banks will open on Friday
    Chinese investments in Europe in rapid decline
    Record number of Belgians sign up as organ donors after TV campaign
    The pound plunges to its lowest rate since 2009
    Belgium puts embassy in the US up for sale
    Deliveroo announces end to German services
    Firefighters in Belgium hold minute’s silence to honour fallen colleagues
    Artist pitches wanted for mosaic projects in Jette
    Far-right party excluded as government talks launched in Flanders
    Belgium in Brief: UNESCO festival under fire, police investigated and Antwerp Pride
    Record number of hours of ‘free’ electricity in Belgium
    Mob attacks men who killed a rare bird in Germany
    Belgium’s Elise Mertens out of Women’s Tennis Association top 20
    Nine sheep seized from unauthorised abattoirs during Muslim Feast of Sacrifice
    Antwerp’s Pride Festival sees 150,000 attendees in total
    Tax on soft drinks triples over three years
    View more

    Record number of Belgians sign up as organ donors after TV campaign

    Monday, 12 August 2019
    A record number of Belgians signed up as donors last year. Credit: © Belga

    The number of Belgians who registered as organ donors soared to a record high last year, in a hike which brought the total number of registered donors in the country to over 300,000.

    A total of 85,560 Belgian nationals signed up as donors last year, according to local media, an unprecedented figure which more than doubles the highest numbers of registrations recorded in past years.

    Luc Colenbie, a transplant coordinator at Ghent University Hospital, attributes the hike to an unlikely source, citing a TV program named “Make Belgium Great Again” as driving the surge.

     

    Broadcast on Flemish outlet VTM, the program drew attention to the issue, and prompted a wave of new registrations in Flanders.

    By comparison, the number of Belgians who signed up as donors in previous years varied, going from 10,000 in some years to up to 40,000 in others.

    Despite the fact that last year’s push means that total of 356,280 people in Belgium are now registered as donors, Colenbie said that demand for some organs continues to exceed supply, as is the case for the heart, lungs, pancreas, liver and kidneys.

    “Everything depends on the end of life,” he said. “When people get sick or die at home, their organs cannot save other lives.”

    According to 2017 figures, Belgium was the third country with the highest organ donor rates in the world, behind Spain and Portugal.

    Gabriela Galindo
    The Brussels Times

    Top jobs in Brussels and beyond
    Page

    See all jobs
    Post a job