Family of ill Belgian toddler Mathis to be fully reimbursed for cancer treatment
Wednesday, 25 September 2019
After the campaign started on Saturday night, there was a huge response on Sunday. Credit: The Brussels Times
A Belgian family who set up a text campaign to raise money to pay for the cancer treatment of their toddler will be fully reimbursed by the government, with the money raised donated to charity.
On Monday, the family of 18-month old Mathis said a text campaign set up in the hopes of raising enough money to pay for the immunotherapy treatment needed by their child had already raised thousands of euros.