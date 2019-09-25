 
EU approves cannabis-based treatment for rare childhood epilepsy
Twitter Facebook
Wednesday, 25 September, 2019
Latest News:
Man accused of sexually abusing granddaughter (8) could...
Liege man found guilty of stabbing his two...
Tourists stranded in Brussels by Thomas Cook bankruptcy...
Heysel Plateau urban development project faces significant hurdles...
Belgian’s surrogacy law under pressure after ‘Men Having...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Wednesday, 25 September 2019
    Man accused of sexually abusing granddaughter (8) could get 30 months in prison
    Liege man found guilty of stabbing his two children to death
    Tourists stranded in Brussels by Thomas Cook bankruptcy offered free Ferris Wheel ride
    Heysel Plateau urban development project faces significant hurdles
    Belgian’s surrogacy law under pressure after ‘Men Having Babies’ conference
    Kinepolis cinema announces Friends-marathon in Belgium
    New Red Cross campaign focuses on lonely seniors
    EU approves cannabis-based treatment for rare childhood epilepsy
    66% of Flemish teenagers suffer from psychological problems, study finds
    Thomas Cook Belgium declared partially bankrupt in business court ruling
    Rising sea levels threaten the Belgian coast
    Family has to pay €1,400 after son sends 722 texts for sick baby Pia
    Thomas Cook: ‘A black day for the Belgian travel industry’
    Fewer drivers caught using their phone behind the wheel in Belgium
    Part of Mont Blanc glacier in danger of collapse, experts say
    Belgium in Brief: Anarchy in Brussels, Thomas Cook, and TIMBER!
    Delayed penalties for police officers who used citizen identities to gamble online
    61 unhealthy trees felled on Schaerbeek street
    Statute of limitations for sexual abuse of minors should be abolished, say Belgian politicians
    More than 46,000 Belgians choose to work in Luxembourg
    View more

    EU approves cannabis-based treatment for rare childhood epilepsy

    Wednesday, 25 September 2019
    A new cannabis-based product received EU approval to treat rare epileptic syndromes affecting children. Credit: © Belga

    A new cannabis-based drug for rare forms of childhood epilepsy has been given the green light for the EU market, making it the second medicinal cannabis product to get approval by the EU’s drug agency.

    The EU’s Medicines Agency cleared the market commercialisation of Epidyolex, which, in conjunction with the drug clobazam, can treat two rare but severe forms of childhood epilepsy in patients over two years old, RTBF reports.

    The active substance in Epidyolex, which is already sold in the United States, is cannabidiol, described as an anti-epileptic in a statement in the agency’s website and known commercially as CBD, which does not provide the high normally associated with cannabis.

    Clinical trials in over 700 patients showed that Epidyolex efficiently reduced symptoms of children suffering from Lennox-Gastaut syndrome (LGS) or Dravet syndrome (DS), which impact around 50,000 people in Europe.

    Both syndromes are rare but severe forms of epilepsy affecting children, with LGS’ sudden “drop seizures” —which cause patients to fall to the ground— sometimes being so frequent and severe they require surgery.

    The frequency of the seizures brought on by both syndromes often leads to cognitive dysfunction and behavioural disorders, with the seizures of Dravet syndrome becoming worse as patients age.

    During the clinical trial, the newly approved drug was shown to reduce the frequency and severity of the seizures for both syndromes, with industry reports saying it may help to improve development and behaviour.

    The drug’s approval marks the second cannabis-based medicinal product approved for the EU market, and the first one which targets epileptic patients, after Sativex, a medicine for multiple sclerosis, received approval in 2016.

    Industry officials must now complete price negotiations for Epidyolex’s entry into the EU market. In the U.S., one year’s worth of treatment for the medicine, an orally-ingested liquid, costs patients around $32,500.

    Gabriela Galindo
    The Brussels Times

    Top jobs in Brussels and beyond
    Page

    See all jobs
    Post a job