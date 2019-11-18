 
Moped driver in a critical condition after a collision with a cow in Wallonia
Monday, 18 November, 2019
    Moped driver in a critical condition after a collision with a cow in Wallonia

    Monday, 18 November 2019
    The farmer is not at fault and the victim was perfectly entitled to pass at the scene of the accident, the prosecutor said. Credit: wikipedia

    A 24-year-old moped driver has been left in a critical condition after a collision with a cow on Sunday near Andenne, says the Namur prosecutor’s office.

    The incident happened while a farmer was pulling his cows behind his trailer on the road, with his daughter walking behind the convoy to make sure everything was going well. A cow became frightened and detached herself from her rope, striking the moped driver, who was passing the convoy.

    The farmer is not at fault and the victim was perfectly entitled to pass at the scene of the accident, the prosecutor said.

    The victim lives in Seraing, in the Province of Liege. No more information is known about the condition of the rider at this time.

    The Brussels Times

