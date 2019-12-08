 
Experts blame beer lobby for alcohol abuse in young people
Sunday, 08 December, 2019
    Experts blame beer lobby for alcohol abuse in young people

    Sunday, 08 December 2019
    Credit: Belga

    “To limit alcohol abuse, we could take efficient measures regarding the sale of alcohol to minors and raising the legal age for alcoholic drinks.” 

    “However, the beer lobby is blocking any changes,” claims Marijs Geirnaert, the director of the Flemish Centre for Alcohol and Drug Expertise (VAD). 

    Figures released by the Intermutualist Agency (AIM) say that an average of six 12 to 17-year olds are admitted to hospital every day due to excessive alcohol consumption. 

    Marijs Geirnaert said that although fewer young people are drinking, those that do are drinking more and more. Which is a big problem. “A single young person drinking is one too many.” 

    “Some measures have been proved to work, like raising the minimum drinking age which is currently 18 in Belgium,” director Geirnaert said. 

    Health minister Maggie De Block (Open Vld) is not in favour of changing the legal drinking age, as “there’s a risk we could make some products more attractive by banning them.” 

    Geirnaert says her reasoning is false. “You saw a lot of drunk people in the Netherlands five to ten years ago… until they raised the legal drinking age. The number fell after that.” 

    The measures recommended by the VAD include increasing the price of alcoholic drinks and reducing the amount of advertising for them. “Alcohol has to be more expensive than fizzy drinks and water, which is not currently the case.” 

    However, Marijs Geirnaert claims any efficient measures are being blocked by the beer lobby, which is very powerful in Belgium. “Informing people is good, but it is not enough.” 

     Sarah Johansson

    The Brussels Times

