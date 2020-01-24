Disneyland Shanghai closes amid coronavirus epidemic...

More than 30 million inhabitants of central China are being delayed this Friday by anti-epidemic measures imposed after the de facto quarantine imposed in response to the new coronavirus.

The Disneyland theme park in Shanghai announced on this first day of the Chinese New Year that it will remain closed until told otherwise, because of the spread of this virus that has already infected 800 people in China.

Zhengzhou, a provincial city on the banks of the Yangtze River, has imposed a ban on leaving town by train, boat or coach. This municipality of over 6 million inhabitants is the ninth to be the subject of such measures in the Wuhan region, the metropolitan area at the centre of the epidemic.

Disneyland in Shanghai has been closed “for the prevention and control of the epidemic and to maintain the health” of its customers and employees, the theme park explained on its internet site.

In China, at least 26 people have died from the virus, according to a tally given on Friday, including the second victim from outside the cradle of the outbreak. The number of confirmed infections in the people’s republic is now touching 830, with over a thousand suspected cases, the National Health Commission announced on Friday morning.

Further cases have been confirmed in Japan, the Philippines, Taiwan, Thailand, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Korea and the United States.

The Brussels Times