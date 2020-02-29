 
Nineteen new coronavirus cases in France
Saturday, 29 February, 2020
    Nineteen new coronavirus cases in France

    Saturday, 29 February 2020
    © Belga

    In France, nineteen new cases of the coronavirus infection were confirmed on Friday, which totals 57 since late January.

    “A new step of the epidemic has been taken,” Minister of Health, Olivier Veran said.

    “In an epidemic situation, protecting yourself is also protecting others, and it is the small gestures that make good protection,” continued Veran, who now recommends “to avoid the handshake for an undetermined period.”

    “Several clusters have been identified throughout the territory,” mainly in the Oise Department: “There are 18 cases as of this evening in Oise, which is “6 more” than on Thursday.

    In addition, there are “six cases in Annecy” (compared to four identified on Thursday), “six cases involving travellers returning from a tour in Egypt” (two on Thursday), and “two cases in Montpellier,” the Minister announced.

    “There are also twelve isolated cases,” he said.

    For now, 2 people in France have died from the coronavirus, 12 have been healed and 43 are hospitalised.

    The Brussels Times

