 
Coronavirus: more than 20 dead in Italy
Saturday, 29 February, 2020
    Coronavirus: more than 20 dead in Italy

    Saturday, 29 February 2020

    Italy is the European country most affected by the coronavirus.

    Twenty-one people have so far succumbed in Italy to the coronavirus, Covid-19.

    The number of contaminations has reached 821.

    According to the most recent data collected by Italian authorities, 412 infected people show little or no symptoms.

    They are not hospitalized and are placed in quarantine at home. In addition, 345 people are hospitalized, including 64 in intensive care. The number of healed people is 46 so far.

    Most of the infected people live in the north of the country.

