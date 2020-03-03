Coronavirus: the Netherlands reaches 24 confirmed cases...

The number of people in the Netherlands infected with the new coronavirus (Covid-19) has climbed to 24 following six new cases. Credit: Wikipedia/the European Commission

The number of people in the Netherlands infected with the new coronavirus (Covid-19) has climbed to 24 following the announcement of six new cases, the Royal Institute for Public Health and the Environment (RIVM) said on Tuesday.

The majority of Dutch people infected are returning from northern Italy or are related to previously diagnosed persons. “For some patients, the cause of the infection has not yet been identified,” the RIVM said.

The Dutch government is currently working to contain the coronavirus spread within the country. Should there be a sharp increase in the number of cases, targeted measures are already in place, Prime Minister Mark Rutte explained after a crisis meeting with his ministers concerned.

Rutte did not say that the Netherlands had the epidemic under control, as new cases continue to be registered.

It has not yet been deemed necessary to cancel public events, as has been decided in other countries. According to Rutte such measures would be “meaningless,” and that “the children continue to go to school as usual”.

