 
Christchurch inspired attack prevented in Berlin
Monday, 08 June, 2020
    Credit: Belga

    A 21-year-old man has been detained in Germany after he announced that he would carry out an attack against Muslims inspired by the one in Christchurch, New Zealand, the Central Office for Combating Terrorism announced on Sunday.

    The threat was made in an anonymous online chat forum on May 29, where he announced his intention to carry out an attack “with multiple dead,” prosecutors said. The man also made reference to the attack in New Zealand in March 2019 where 51 people were killed in two places of worship.

    The suspect was taken into custody on Saturday after being arrested in Hildesheim. Weapons, which “may have been purchased to carry out his plans of attack”, were discovered at his home, the agency said in a statement.

    Police investigators also found “files with right-wing extremist content,” according to reports.

    The Brussels Times