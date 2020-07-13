 
Aspiring police inspector arrested with ammunition and weapons
Monday, 13 July, 2020
    Aspiring police inspector arrested with ammunition and weapons

    Monday, 13 July 2020
    Credit: Belga

    An aspiring police inspector was arrested at the Regional and Intercommunal Police School in Evere, a Brussels municipality.

    The man was reportedly arrested around ten days ago.

    A large amount of ammunition was found in the man’s car, and he had a considerable number of weapons, which were found in his house during a search.

    Related Articles

     

    “Two reports were drawn up: one for weapons possession and one for a so-called Nixon procedure,” said Willemien Baert, a spokesperson for the Brussels Public Prosecutor’s Office.

    This means that “the intention is to have a psychiatric examination of the person involved carried out and possibly order an admission,” Baert said, declining to provide any further information on the facts.

    The Brussels police have faced some criticism lately, with accusations of ethnic profiling and violence during the lockdown and in the wake of the Black Lives Matter protests following the death of George Floyd in the United States.

    The Brussels Times