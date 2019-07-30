 
Bataclan terror suspect extradited to Belgium
Twitter Facebook
Tuesday, 30 July, 2019
Latest News:
Bataclan terror suspect extradited to Belgium...
Commissioner wants to strengthen anti-money laundering amid banking...
Car bursts into flames after serious crash, driver...
Hundreds of SNCB trains to be suspended during...
U.K. registers record-breaking 38.7 degrees...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Tuesday, 30 July 2019
    Bataclan terror suspect extradited to Belgium
    Commissioner wants to strengthen anti-money laundering amid banking scandal in home country
    Car bursts into flames after serious crash, driver flees the scene
    Hundreds of SNCB trains to be suspended during the fall
    U.K. registers record-breaking 38.7 degrees
    Prostitution is a ‘disgusting vice’, writes Pope Francis
    Russia: Over 650,000 people call for law against domestic violence
    Manhunt after driver hits a police officer at Koekelberg: Police fires shots at fleeing vehicle
    No more European money for fossil energy
    UK to spend up to £100 million in massive no-deal Brexit campaign
    Belgian police is appealing for help following attempted murder
    Tanker crisis: London rules out swap with Tehran
    ’The flying man’ attempts to cross the English channel
    Missing backpacker could be ‘trapped’ in off-grid cult, father says
    Europe’s largest public artwork to be unveiled in Belgium
    Climate change: Some 200 reindeer found dead in the Arctic
    Heavier electric cars wear out roads faster
    Boris Johnson and his girlfriend move in to Downing Street
    Eight year old boy pushed in front of train in Frankfurt
    Schaerbeek man injured after jumping from window to escape fire
    View more

    Bataclan terror suspect extradited to Belgium

    Tuesday, 30 July 2019
    Credit: © Belga

    A Bosnian national wanted for his suspected involvement in the 2015 Paris attacks has been extradited to Belgium a month after he was arrested in Germany, according to reports on Monday.

    The suspect, referred to as 39-year-old Adis A., was handed over to Belgian authorities on Monday, according to reports in Belgian media.

    He is thought to belong to a terrorist cell based in Brussels and Zaventem, and his extradition to the country follows a European Arrest Warrant issued by a Belgian judge.

    Investigators believe the cell provided the weapons used in the 2015 attacks against the Bataclan concert hall in Paris, part of a coordinated attack on different locations in the French capital in which 131 people were killed.

    The suspect was arrested in Dresden by German police at the end of June, and was being held under police custody there pending his extradition into Belgium.

    Citing Bosnian media, Belgian daily Le Soir said that the suspect’s fingerprints were found in one of the Kalashnikov rifles used in the attack on the concert hall.

    Gabriela Galindo
    The Brussels Times

    Top jobs in Brussels and beyond
    Page

    See all jobs
    Post a job