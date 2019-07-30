Bataclan terror suspect extradited to Belgium...

A Bosnian national wanted for his suspected involvement in the 2015 Paris attacks has been extradited to Belgium a month after he was arrested in Germany, according to reports on Monday.

The suspect, referred to as 39-year-old Adis A., was handed over to Belgian authorities on Monday, according to reports in Belgian media.

He is thought to belong to a terrorist cell based in Brussels and Zaventem, and his extradition to the country follows a European Arrest Warrant issued by a Belgian judge.

Investigators believe the cell provided the weapons used in the 2015 attacks against the Bataclan concert hall in Paris, part of a coordinated attack on different locations in the French capital in which 131 people were killed.

The suspect was arrested in Dresden by German police at the end of June, and was being held under police custody there pending his extradition into Belgium.

Citing Bosnian media, Belgian daily Le Soir said that the suspect’s fingerprints were found in one of the Kalashnikov rifles used in the attack on the concert hall.

Gabriela Galindo

The Brussels Times