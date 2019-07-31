 
Two years for traveller detained with nearly a hundred stolen passports
Wednesday, 31 July, 2019
    Two years for traveller detained with nearly a hundred stolen passports

    Wednesday, 31 July 2019
    A man arrested in Brussels Airport with 90 stolen identity documents was sentenced to jail. Credit: © Belga

    A man caught in Brussels Airport with nearly a hundred stolen passports was sentenced to two years in prison by the Brussels correctional court on Wednesday.

    The man was arrested at the airport in January after customs agents discovered the stolen documents during checks as he attempted to board a flight to Greece, according to Bruzz.

    Officers discovered 90 stolen passports and other identity documents sloppily stashed between newspapers inside the man’s luggage, according to the outlet.

    At the time of his arrest, the unidentified man admitted he was transporting the stolen documents to Greece at the request of another person.

    He said he had been approached in Gare du Midi and offered a paid trip to Greece if he agreed to travel with the stolen papers.

    The public prosecutor’s office said it was clear that the stolen identity papers were meant to be used by a criminal organisation for human trafficking purposes, according to Bruzz.

    Although authorities suspected the man of being a part of the organisation, prosecutors did not gather sufficient evidence to support this charge and he was handed a two-year sentence for handling stolen documents.

    Gabriela Galindo
    The Brussels Times

