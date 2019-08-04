Two drug dealers arrested near the Esperanzh! festival...

Two drug dealers were arrested near the Esperanzh! festival in Floreffe on Saturday.

The Namur Prosecutor’s office confirmed the story later that day.

The two men were arrested separately and do not know each other. One was carrying around 100 ecstasy pills and the other had 20 ecstasy pills and cannabis on him.

The Prosecutor’s office doesn’t want to release any more information about the arrests at this point. The men were picked up “near the campsites and the festival entrance.”

The case has been assigned to an instruction judge.

Sarah Johansson

The Brussels Times