Liège man arrested for raping his step-daughter

The Liège Prosecutor’s office said a man in his 40s was arrested at the Coronmeuse quay in Liège on Sunday after being accused of raping his step-daughter.

The victim told police the suspect began abusing her two years ago, when she was 14.

Liège police questioned him about the accusations, which were backed up by the girl’s mother. The case was then referred to the Prosecutor’s office.

The magistrate on duty believed there was enough proof to forward the case to the Instruction court and issue an arrest warrant.

Sarah Johansson

The Brussels Times