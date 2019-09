Two officers were injured during late-night disturbances in Leuven which saw the arrest of 10 people on Sunday.

Police were very busy from Friday night to Saturday morning and Saturday night. Extra patrols have been dispatched to stop it from happening again.

10 people spent the night in a cell and one was charged with assaulting a police officer. Two officers were injured during the disturbances.

Sarah Johansson

The Brussels Times