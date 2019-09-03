 
Former Flemish MP convicted of murder to remain free pending appeal
Twitter Facebook
Tuesday, 03 September, 2019
Latest News:
Former Flemish MP convicted of murder to remain...
57-year-old nursing home resident is missing in Molenbeek...
Belgian researchers advance in potential asthma research...
Explosion in Antwerp: investigation opened as rescue operations...
Man who robbed the same frites shop twice...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Tuesday, 03 September 2019
    Former Flemish MP convicted of murder to remain free pending appeal
    57-year-old nursing home resident is missing in Molenbeek
    Belgian researchers advance in potential asthma research
    Explosion in Antwerp: investigation opened as rescue operations continue
    Man who robbed the same frites shop twice sentenced to 10 months
    Around 150 drivers’ cars currently fitted with anti drink-driving ‘alcolock’ device
    The Elephant Parade exhibition hits Brussels
    Explosion in Antwerp: school evacuated as second victim pulled from rubble
    Explosion in Antwerp: three buildings collapse, emergency services on site
    Banned French taxi platform returns to Brussels after remodel
    Man (27) who died in St-Gilles: link between attack and death not yet established
    Revisions to the law governing foreigners in Belgium suggested by chief prosecutor
    Police search for culprit after a violent robbery in Molenbeek
    Serial child killer’s sidekick to request release with an ankle monitor
    Belgium in Brief: Nazi pensions, Naya the wolf and an MP convicted of murder
    Back to school: here are the holidays for the academic year
    Belgians worry for the safety of Naya the Wolf
    Former Flemish MP and spouse convicted of murder
    Flemish firefighter confesses to murder of wife with poisonous beans
    Over a dozen Belgians still claim a ‘Nazi pension’
    View more

    Former Flemish MP convicted of murder to remain free pending appeal

    Tuesday, 03 September 2019
    A former MP walked from court today after he announced he would appeal his prison sentence for murder. Credit: © Belga

    A former Flemish parliamentarian was allowed to walk from court on Tuesday despite being convicted of murder on the same day, after his lawyer announced they were filing an appeal.

    A Brussels correctional court convicted former MP and mayor Christian Van Eyken to 23 years in prison after declaring him guilty of the murder of his partner’s ex-husband.

    His spouse, Sylvia Boigelot was found guilty as well and was handed the same sentence, with the prosecution demanding the pair’s immediate arrest after the verdict.

    Van Eyken’s lawyer Laurent Kennes announced they would file an appeal and argued for his client’s release following the verdict, saying it was “impossible” that his client would attempt to flee justice given his financial situation, Le Soir reports.

    “He continues to claim he is innocent and we still have a lot of arguments to develop in front of the court of appeals,” Kennes told the outlet.

    Boigelot and Van Eyken had been subject to criminal proceedings for the murder of Boigelot’s former husband Marc Dellea, who was found with a bullet in his head in a Laeken apartment on 8 July 2014.

    Both Boigelot and Van Eyken were allowed to walk away after their conviction, RTBF reports. The former MP is set to remain free for at least some months as his defence prepares the appeal.

    Gabriela Galindo
    The Brussels Times

    Top jobs in Brussels and beyond
    Page

    See all jobs
    Post a job