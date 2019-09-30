 
Man who killed Walloon mayor in ‘premeditated’ act of revenge handed 20-year sentence
Twitter Facebook
Monday, 30 September, 2019
Latest News:
Wheelchair accessible and hydrogen powered taxis presented in...
Communes to try out new disaster-alert system on...
Man who killed Walloon mayor in ‘premeditated’ act...
Ursula von der Leyen to ask Hungary and...
13,000 parkings tickets cancelled in Ixelles due to...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Monday, 30 September 2019
    Wheelchair accessible and hydrogen powered taxis presented in Brussels
    Communes to try out new disaster-alert system on Thursday
    Man who killed Walloon mayor in ‘premeditated’ act of revenge handed 20-year sentence
    Ursula von der Leyen to ask Hungary and Romania for new candidates
    13,000 parkings tickets cancelled in Ixelles due to computer bug
    Brussels policeman sentenced to one year in prison for bribery
    Accomplice of serial child killer Doutroux granted conditional release
    MEPs reject Hungarian and Romanian candidates commissioners
    BASF announces €500 million investment in Antwerp
    Belgian wolf Naya was killed by ‘professionals’, experts say
    ‘Green but realistic’: new Flemish government unveils climate goals
    ‘Challenges in our education system’ to be dealt with by new Flemish government
    Flanders to drop out of Belgium’s anti-discrimination centre
    Belgium in Brief: Flanders has a new government, climate activists break into the Royal Gardens, and binge drinking on the decline
    Climate activists arrested at Royal Palace in Brussels (photos)
    Belgian Tornados to tackle Mount Everest ahead of Tokyo 2020
    IKEA issues recall notice for bibs due to choking hazard
    New Flemish government emerges after marathon negotiations
    Belgian soldiers away from home to be given compensation for time lost
    Belgian car involved in shootout in Rotterdam
    View more

    Man who killed Walloon mayor in ‘premeditated’ act of revenge handed 20-year sentence

    Monday, 30 September 2019
    Credit: © Virginie Lefour/Belga

    The man who ambushed and murdered a Walloon mayor in a local graveyard in an act of revenge over his father’s suicide has been sentenced to 20 years in prison.

    The ruling closed the week-long trial of 20-year-old Nathan Duponcheel, who in 2017 murdered Alfred Gadenne, the well-loved mayor of the town of Mouscron, who had the habit of closing the gates to the town’s cemetery every night.

    The court’s sentence was lighter than the 27-years originally requested by the prosecution, who found that Duponcheel’s actions had been “meticulously” premeditated.

    “He set a trap for the victim, who had no chance of escaping,” Advocate General Ingrid Godart said, according to De Morgen. “[Duponcheel] meticulously prepared the facts for several months and hit out at a vulnerable person who stood with his back to him.”

    On the night of the murder, Duponchee, who had just turned 18, ambushed the mayor at the local cemetery and slit his throat with a utility knife before calling the emergency services to the scene.

    The investigation into the murder showed that Duponchee saw the Walloon mayor as responsible for the suicide of his father, who hanged himself when the accused was 15 years old after losing his job at the federal ministry of the interior, where he had worked for ten years.

    “In my eyes, my father killed himself over his job,” Duponchee told the courtroom during his opening address at the start of the trial.

    Gadenne’s widow, present at the hearings, said she hoped the sentence would make her husband’s killer reflect on his “despicable actions.”

    “We accept the sentence and we hope [Duponcheel] will think about the horrible, despicable acts he committed,” she said, according to 7sur7.

    The defendant’s sentence was reduced after the court recognised his age at the time of the events, as well as the trauma he experienced from his father’s suicide, as a mitigating circumstance, De Morgen reports.

    Gabriela Galindo
    The Brussels Times
    Top jobs in Brussels and beyond
    Page

    See all jobs
    Post a job