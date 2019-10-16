 
Murder trial halted after most wanted criminal commits suicide in cell
Twitter Facebook
Wednesday, 16 October, 2019
Latest News:
Teacher taken to court for striking student after...
Minister responds to targeting of Flemish youth group...
Police seek information on murder of Daniel Vander...
Youth for Climate, Gilet Jaunes to hold joint...
Belgium in Brief: Criminal found dead, police in...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Wednesday, 16 October 2019
    Teacher taken to court for striking student after being ‘provoked’
    Minister responds to targeting of Flemish youth group photos by paedophiles
    Police seek information on murder of Daniel Vander Meuter (89)
    Youth for Climate, Gilet Jaunes to hold joint protest against police violence
    Belgium in Brief: Criminal found dead, police in the spotlight and snake in Brussels restaurant
    Photos of Flemish youth clubs targeted by paedophiles
    Café owner who used cameras to record female customers in toilets receives sentence
    Murder trial halted after most wanted criminal commits suicide in cell
    Two Belgians arrested on suspicion of financing escape of jihadist women from Syria
    How Brexit will change Gare du Midi
    Non-Belgians occupy nearly 30% of Brussels jobs
    Firefighters capture snake found in Brussels restaurant
    Last maximum security prison complex in Belgium to shut down
    Customs seeks to increase drug-screening at Antwerp port from 1 to 100%
    History teacher develops video game with gaming company to teach students about Ancient Greece
    Spotlight on police following claims of heavy-handed action against climate activists
    Dutch integration courses to remain free in Brussels but will cost €360 in Flanders
    Twenty nominated for Golden Boy football Award, but no Belgians
    Train traffic in Brussels disrupted by IT problems
    Greens call for extension of legal deadline for abortions
    View more

    Murder trial halted after most wanted criminal commits suicide in cell

    Wednesday, 16 October 2019
    Beaumont shot Josée Widdershoven, a retired kindergarten teacher, five times with a .22 calibre rifle. Credit: © Belga

    The murder trial of a recaptured most wanted fugitive was suspended after the suspect was found dead in his cell in an apparent suicide on Wednesday.

    Officials sources confirmed that Lei Beaumont, who was standing trial for the 2009 murder of his wife, had died on Wednesday.

    Beaumont is accused of having shot his wife, 64-year-old Josée Widdershoven, five times in the upper body and head using a .22 calibre rifle, according to De Standaard.

    After the events, Beaumont fled the country and was sentenced to life imprisonment in absentia.

    Following his first conviction, he was placed on Belgium’s list of most wanted criminals and was found and arrested on May 2019 in the Spanish resort town of Calpe.

    Following his return to Belgium, he reportedly appealed his conviction and his case was referred to an assise court.

    Widdershoven, a retired kindergarten teacher, was found dead by the couple’s daughter, who gave an emotional address to the court on Tuesday and had said that her father had committed “the perfect murder,” according to HLN.

    Following news of his death, public prosecutors are expected to comment on the trial in the course of the day.

    Gabriela Galindo
    The Brussels Times

    For any questions about suicide, you can contact the Suicide Line anonymously on the toll-free number 1813 or at www.zelfmoord1813.be in Dutch, at 0800 32 123 in French, or at 02 648 40 14 in English.

    Top jobs in Brussels and beyond
    Page

    See all jobs
    Post a job