Two Liege residents caught trying to steal beer crates from InBev site

Two men were arrested for attempting to steal from the InBev site in Ans on Friday evening, the Liege Prosecutor’s office revealed on Saturday.

The two Liege residents were apparently trying to steal beer crates.

Police discovered the vehicle the suspects used was stolen two days earlier. One of the suspects was also carrying a knife.

The two men, who have multiple convictions for theft, have confessed.

They were trying to steal the crates so they could sell them to buy drugs.

The magistrate on duty at the Liege Prosecutor’s office requested they be remanded in custody.

Sarah Johansson

The Brussels Times