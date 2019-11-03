 
Two Liege residents caught trying to steal beer crates from InBev site
Twitter Facebook
Sunday, 03 November, 2019
Latest News:
Two Liege residents caught trying to steal beer...
Scotland’s First Minister says independence “is within our...
Boris Johnson apologises for not delivering Brexit as...
Good start to November on Brussels Stock Exchange...
Assange’s treatment is ‘putting his life in danger’...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Sunday, 03 November 2019
    Two Liege residents caught trying to steal beer crates from InBev site
    Scotland’s First Minister says independence “is within our grasp”
    Boris Johnson apologises for not delivering Brexit as promised
    Good start to November on Brussels Stock Exchange
    Assange’s treatment is ‘putting his life in danger’
    Flemish Brabant commune turned down filming ‘Games of Thrones’
    Monotheistic religions present document at the Vatican against euthanasia
    COP25: Greta Thunberg seeking assistance to cross the Atlantic
    Global warming: largest oil companies must cut production to reduce carbon emissions
    Call Me Boris
    Eden Hazard ‘must score with regularity,’ says Zidane
    Belgian man killed in double murder in South Africa
    European Ombudsman candidate: “A judge in the service of citizens”
    Inclusivity in football, tighter tobacco regulations: what changes from 1 November in Belgium?
    The climate crisis calls for civil disobedience, Belgium’s Princess Esmeralda says
    London defends Brexit agreement following Trump criticism
    Christine Lagarde takes charge of the European Central Bank
    What is celebrated on 1 November in Belgium?
    Reduced service to Brussels Airport as weekend works kick off in Gare du Midi
    Police launch probe after attack on 63-year-old sex worker
    View more

    Two Liege residents caught trying to steal beer crates from InBev site

    Sunday, 03 November 2019

    Two men were arrested for attempting to steal from the InBev site in Ans on Friday evening, the Liege Prosecutor’s office revealed on Saturday. 

    The two Liege residents were apparently trying to steal beer crates. 

    Police discovered the vehicle the suspects used was stolen two days earlier. One of the suspects was also carrying a knife. 

    The two men, who have multiple convictions for theft, have confessed.

    They were trying to steal the crates so they could sell them to buy drugs.

    The magistrate on duty at the Liege Prosecutor’s office requested they be remanded in custody. 

    Sarah Johansson
    The Brussels Times 

    Top jobs in Brussels and beyond
    PHP Developer
    Page

    See all jobs
    Post a job