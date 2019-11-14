 
Brussels man jailed for human smuggling of Vietnamese nationals
Twitter Facebook
Thursday, 14 November, 2019
Latest News:
Brussels man jailed for human smuggling of Vietnamese...
Suspect in ULB student sexual assault case to...
Every Belgian child who sends a letter to...
Brussels to hike fee on companies with excess...
Doctors suspect teen is first Belgian to die...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Thursday, 14 November 2019
    Brussels man jailed for human smuggling of Vietnamese nationals
    Suspect in ULB student sexual assault case to be held in custody for one month
    Every Belgian child who sends a letter to Saint Nicholas will receive a response this winter
    Brussels to hike fee on companies with excess parking lots
    Doctors suspect teen is first Belgian to die from e-cigarette use
    Belgian teen climate activists will ‘most likely’ miss the COP25 in Madrid
    Two Belgian media outlets discovered among hundreds fake news websites serving Indian interests
    Student club in Antwerp suspended after using food during initiation ceremonies
    De Lijn employee strike continues into Thursday, disruptions continue
    Greta Thunberg leaves USA for Europe on a catamaran
    Dutch police shoots woman in front of school children
    Wallonia rejects Dutch plan to slash speed limits to 100 km/hr
    Rwandan ‘lord’ denies role in ‘incalculable’ number of murders in Brussels genocide trial
    Belgian football clubs must follow anti-racism manual to fight fan harassment
    Nasa renames celestial body after Nazi controversy over previous name
    Manual to fight workplace discrimination created by employment office
    Belgians encouraged to consider their risk of developing type-2 diabetes
    ‘European way of life’ portfolio to undergo name change
    Fake taxi driver in ULB sexual assault case was a STIB employee
    Arson in housing centre for asylum seekers was ‘act of political terror,’ Flemish interior minister says
    View more

    Brussels man jailed for human smuggling of Vietnamese nationals

    Thursday, 14 November 2019
    Credit: © Belga

    A Bruges court has sentenced a Brussels man to over 30 years in prison after he was found guilty of people smuggling activities by arranging transport of Vietnamese nationals.

    The 45-year-old man, identified as a Brussels resident of Vietnamese origin, was sentenced by the Bruges correctional court to 37 months in jail, one of them suspended, Bruzz reports.

    The man was brought before the court after police found eight Vietnamese people, including three minors, inside a van in a motorway parking lot in Oostduinkerke, near the coastal town of Newport, whom the man said he was assisting.

    The man confessed to arranging transport of Vietnamese people from Brussels to West Flanders and to northern France since January, but said that it did not constitute human trafficking since he was only helping his country nationals, Metro reports.

    Phone records obtained by authorities, who believe the man was involved in transporting at least 40 people, show that the man referred to the people he transported as “chickens” and to the vehicles used as “horses.”

    The man’s lawyers said that their client had not “gotten rich” by arranging the transportation and that he was only “promised” €200 for taking the eight people from Brussels to Oostduinkerke.

    Public prosecutors had originally asked for a total of five years effective imprisonment and for a fine of €64,000 to be imposed on the man, whose defence fought the charge of human trafficking, attempting to get the court to agree to charge him with assisting in illegal immigration instead.

    The man’s conviction comes after 39 bodies, all found to be of Vietnamese nationality, were found inside a UK-bound truck which passed through the port of Zeebrugge.

    The discovery of the 39 victims, who were found to have paid smugglers to organise their journey into the UK, uncovered the existence of a global people-smuggling group, after the truck driver appeared before a British court.

    The discovery led authorities across the Channel to increase efforts to clamp down on organised smuggling out of Belgium, with the UK announcing the deployment of immigration officials to the port of Zeebrugge.

    Gabriela Galindo
    The Brussels Times

    Top jobs in Brussels and beyond
    PHP Developer
    Page

    See all jobs
    Post a job