Number of human trafficking cases dramatically increases...

The number of human trafficking cases handled by the justice department went from 187 in 2016 to 266 in 2018.

115 new cases were opened in just the first eight months of this year, according to Home Affairs minister Pieter De Crem’s response to a letter from Kattin Jadin (PFF-MR).

Most of the victims in these cases are immigrants trying to reach the UK. The most active criminal networks are Kurdish, Albanian and East-African.

These figures do not include cases opened after screenings at airports, which numbered 71 in 2018.

Sarah Johansson

The Brussels Times