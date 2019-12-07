 
Traffic violations could be processed without a police tribunal in 2020
Saturday, 07 December, 2019
    Traffic violations could be processed without a police tribunal in 2020

    Saturday, 07 December 2019
    Credit: Belga

    The Finance SPF could impose payment orders on people who have committed minor traffic violations from early next year. 

    These will be sent to people who deliberately don’t pay incurred fines. 

    The Justice SPF confirmed this means a police tribunal will no longer need to handle such cases on Thursday. The aim is to make sure no-one can avoid paying their fine.  

    Drivers that haven’t paid their fines for minor traffic infractions currently receive several reminders. At the end of the new process, those that continue to avoid paying will no longer appear before a police tribunal. The Finance SPF will now be in charge of recovering the fine and any additional costs. 

    The new rules will come in at the beginning of 2020. The exact date will be set on Friday. The decision on which Prosecutor’s offices will apply the new rules first will also be made that same day. 

    The change will be done in stages. “We always decide to progressively change the process with this type of new legislation,” said Justice SPF spokesman Edward Landtsheere. 

    The fine could be collected via tax payments, a salary deduction or vehicle immobilisation. On top of that, the injunction could be forwarded to other EU member states so that those that live outside Belgium can’t avoid paying. 

    The system is designed to reduce the workload for police tribunals and the different Prosecutor’s offices. “The idea is that there is no need for a tribunal, although that remains a possibility. The individual can always appeal, in which case it will then be handled by a police tribunal,” Landtsheere said. 

    Sarah Johansson

    The Brussels Times

