Police arrest fifty supporters following fight between rival Belgian football fans

Dozens of Antwerp and Club Brugge supporters clashed on Sunday evening in Wommelgem (Antwerp province).

“The police administratively arrested fifty rioters. They were taken by bus to the Noorderlaan police station in Antwerp,” Willem Migom, spokesperson for the Antwerp police zone stated.

The clash took place after the match between Club Brugge and Antwerp. Police is aware of one injured person who had to be taken to hospital emergency.

The rioters were transferred by bus to the Noorderlaan Station. “There, their identity will be checked. We will also be able to determine if the brawl was indeed organized in advance, as well as each individual’s responsibility,” Migom said.

The Brussels Times