Flemish far-right party spends three times more than political rivals on Facebook ads

Flemish far-right party Vlaams Belang spent over €150,000 in Facebook advertising in June, according to Facebook’s advertising library. In the previous month, they had spent around €100,000.

From 30 May to 28 June, the party spent €116,586 on 81 ads on its name. There were additional advertisements for President Tom Van Grieken (€24,927 for 33 ads), MEP Tom Vandendriessche (€10,389 for 33 ads), Vlaams Belang Brussel (€3,791 for 8 ads) and a francophone page called “Vlaams Belang – nos gens d’abord” (€2,143 for 13 ads).

The second place in terms of spending is far behind, with right-wing N-VA spending €39,103 (as opposed to €37,836 in May) on 108 ads in the last 30 days. There were also ads for President Bart De Wever (€16,498 for 6 ads), Flemish Minister-President Jan Jambon (€3,487 for 1 ad) and European MP Assita Kanko (€1,709 for 10 ads).

Communist party PTB-PVDA spent nearly €50,000 euros under different names, with €23,741 for 87 PVDA-stamped ads, €14,881 for 58 ads for President Peter Mertens, €7,508 for 48 PTB ads and €4,513 for 27 ads for the party’s student movement page, “Comac étudiants.”

Flemish Christian-democrats CD&V, meanwhile, spent €11,598 on 109 party ads, with an additional €4,858 for 35 advertisements promoting party President Joachim Coens.

Also, both sp.a President Conner Rousseau (€29,518 for 257 advertisements) and MR president Georges-Louis Bouchez (€16,127 euros for 35 advertisements, compared to 10,656 euros in May), spent a significant amount of money on Facebook advertising.

