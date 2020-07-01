 
Flemish far-right party spends three times more than political rivals on Facebook ads
Twitter Facebook
Wednesday, 01 July, 2020
Latest News:
Flemish far-right party spends three times more than...
Flemish city cannot impose use of face masks...
Coronavirus: average of 84 new infections per day...
Belgium still investigating murder of first Congolese Prime...
WHO Director-General declares contact tracing a failure...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Wednesday, 01 July 2020
    Flemish far-right party spends three times more than political rivals on Facebook ads
    Flemish city cannot impose use of face masks in supermarkets
    Coronavirus: average of 84 new infections per day in Belgium
    Belgium still investigating murder of first Congolese Prime Minister
    WHO Director-General declares contact tracing a failure
    Ixelles will remove bust of Leopold II’s ‘ruthless’ colonial general
    End of passenger limits on Walloon public transport
    Leopold II bust removed in Ghent on Congo’s Independence Day
    Cheatsheet: What changes on 1 July?
    Dutch-language mistakes found on newly unveiled plaque for Congolese independence
    First Flemish city makes masks mandatory in supermarkets
    What Phase 4 means for your summer
    US could reach 100,000 new infections a day without intervention
    Floating barrier to keep migrants out nears completion in Greece
    American sharing e-bike Wheels launched in Brussels
    Weddings with up to 50 people allowed in July, 100 in August
    ‘Revenge porn’ victims given new support in Belgium
    EU confirms ban on US citizens when borders reopen
    Air France could cut thousands of jobs by 2022
    EU lifts travel restrictions for 15 countries from 1 July
    View more

    Flemish far-right party spends three times more than political rivals on Facebook ads

    Wednesday, 01 July 2020
    Credit: Belga

    Flemish far-right party Vlaams Belang spent over €150,000 in Facebook advertising in June, according to Facebook’s advertising library. In the previous month, they had spent around €100,000.

    From 30 May to 28 June, the party spent €116,586 on 81 ads on its name. There were additional advertisements for President Tom Van Grieken (€24,927 for 33 ads), MEP Tom Vandendriessche (€10,389 for 33 ads), Vlaams Belang Brussel (€3,791 for 8 ads) and a francophone page called “Vlaams Belang – nos gens d’abord” (€2,143 for 13 ads).

    The second place in terms of spending is far behind, with right-wing N-VA spending €39,103 (as opposed to €37,836 in May) on 108 ads in the last 30 days. There were also ads for President Bart De Wever (€16,498 for 6 ads), Flemish Minister-President Jan Jambon (€3,487 for 1 ad) and European MP Assita Kanko (€1,709 for 10 ads).

    Related Articles

     

    Communist party PTB-PVDA spent nearly €50,000 euros under different names, with €23,741 for 87 PVDA-stamped ads, €14,881 for 58 ads for President Peter Mertens, €7,508 for 48 PTB ads and €4,513 for 27 ads for the party’s student movement page, “Comac étudiants.”

    Flemish Christian-democrats CD&V, meanwhile, spent €11,598 on 109 party ads, with an additional €4,858 for 35 advertisements promoting party President Joachim Coens.

    Also, both sp.a President Conner Rousseau (€29,518 for 257 advertisements) and MR president Georges-Louis Bouchez (€16,127 euros for 35 advertisements, compared to 10,656 euros in May), spent a significant amount of money on Facebook advertising.

    The Brussels Times