Extraordinary Foreign Affairs Council called for Friday...

The High Representative of the EU for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Spain’s Josep Borrell, said on Wednesday on Twitter that he would convene an extraordinary EU Foreign Affairs Council for Friday afternoon, following European concerns about the presidential election in Belarus and Turkish activities in the eastern Mediterranean.

“We will discuss urgent issues and consider the situation in the Eastern Mediterranean, the presidential election in Belarus, as well as developments in Lebanon”, after last week’s devastating explosions, Borrell added.

I will call an extraordinary Foreign Affairs Council meeting this Friday afternoon. We will discuss urgent issues and address the situation in the Eastern Mediterranean, the Belarus Presidential elections, as well as developments in Lebanon. — Josep Borrell Fontelles (@JosepBorrellF) August 12, 2020

On Tuesday, Greece had called for an emergency meeting of the foreign ministers of the EU member states. Athens believes that Ankara is violating its sovereign rights by sending a new ship to the eastern Mediterranean, in Greek waters according to Athens, to search for oil deposits.

Turkish drilling in the Mediterranean, particularly off the coast of Cyprus, has for months now been increasing tensions. The EU considers them illegal and has already created a framework of sanctions to directly target persons and entities involved in oil drilling in Cypriot territorial waters.

Belarus

The election in Belarus, which took place on Sunday, is also a matter of great concern.

The EU on Tuesday denounced the official result of the presidential election as “neither free nor fair” and warned of possible sanctions against those responsible for the repression. In the days following the elections, demonstrations were repressed with “disproportionate and unacceptable” violence by the authorities.

Friday’s meeting will take place via videoconference, according to its spokesman. This does not allow decisions to be taken, but ministers can give the green light to working groups to begin preparing “conclusions” adopted by written procedure, a European source told Belga.

“This can speed up the process for the adoption of concrete actions,” the source added.

The Brussels Times