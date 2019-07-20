Trump expresses support for Boris Johnson: ‘I believe he will do a great job’ as Prime Minister

US President Donald Trump said he spoke with Boris Johnson, the leading candidate to become the new British Prime Minister, pounding his belief that Johnson would do a “great job” at 10 Downing Street.

“I like Boris Johnson. I talked to him yesterday. I think he will do a great job,” Trump said from the Oval Office, saying he is convinced they will have “excellent relations”.

“I believe the previous First Minister didn’t manage well the Brexit,” he added, repeating criticism already expressed repeatedly against Theresa May.

“It is a disaster without any reason for this to be the case,” Trump said. “I think Boris will solve the problem.”

“I always liked Boris. He is original, but they say that I too am an original, we get along well,” he concluded.

A diplomatic storm erupted early July between Washington and London after a press publication of confidential diplomatic cables from British Ambassador in Washington Kim Darroch, relating unkind remarks on Donald Trump.

Furious, the US president reiterated his attacks against Theresa May and her management of the Brexit.

The Brussels Times