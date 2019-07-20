 
Trump expresses support for Boris Johnson: ‘I believe he will do a great job’ as Prime Minister
Twitter Facebook
Saturday, 20 July, 2019
Latest News:
Wout Van Aert: no broken bones, but out...
‘No more rise in consumers’ taxes,’ plead social...
Tomorrowland festival-goer dies in hospital...
Thunderstorms alert all day Saturday...
Trump expresses support for Boris Johnson: ‘I believe...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Saturday, 20 July 2019
    Wout Van Aert: no broken bones, but out of Tour de France
    ‘No more rise in consumers’ taxes,’ plead social partners
    Tomorrowland festival-goer dies in hospital
    Thunderstorms alert all day Saturday
    Trump expresses support for Boris Johnson: ‘I believe he will do a great job’ as Prime Minister
    Worried at the prospect of a no-deal Brexit, some Tories consider rushing Elizabeth II to Brussels
    Critics query Francken’s mastery of his mother tongue after he questions Ben Hamou’s Dutch skills
    Belgian champion quits Tour de France after serious crash
    Heavy traffic congestion on Europe’s roads
    Taxi drivers in Flanders will have to know Dutch
    Alcohol, drugs, medication and fatigue: main dangers on highway
    Belgium’s mobility minister critical of Brussels new mobility plan
    Belgium’s King Philippe is Europe’s ‘poorest’ monarch
    Extreme heat warning activated in Belgium
    Positive results in trial for shorter maternity stay in Belgian hospitals
    Found cap uncovers new trace in case of missing Belgian backpacker
    Petrol prices slightly decrease
    EU forces car industry to produce electric vehicles
    One injured after building collapses in Molenbeek
    Human remains unearthed in first-ever excavations of Waterloo battlegrounds
    View more

    Trump expresses support for Boris Johnson: ‘I believe he will do a great job’ as Prime Minister

    Saturday, 20 July 2019
    Credit Belga

    US President Donald Trump said he spoke with Boris Johnson, the leading candidate to become the new British Prime Minister, pounding his belief that Johnson would do a “great job” at 10 Downing Street.

    “I like Boris Johnson. I talked to him yesterday. I think he will do a great job,” Trump said from the Oval Office, saying he is convinced they will have “excellent relations”.

    “I believe the previous First Minister didn’t manage well the Brexit,” he added, repeating criticism already expressed repeatedly against Theresa May.

    “It is a disaster without any reason for this to be the case,” Trump said. “I think Boris will solve the problem.”

    “I always liked Boris. He is original, but they say that I too am an original, we get along well,” he concluded.

    A diplomatic storm erupted early July between Washington and London after a press publication of confidential diplomatic cables from British Ambassador in Washington Kim Darroch, relating unkind remarks on Donald Trump.

    Furious, the US president reiterated his attacks against Theresa May and her management of the Brexit.

    The Brussels Times

    Top jobs in Brussels and beyond
    Page

    See all jobs
    Post a job