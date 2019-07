Britains new Prime Minister, Boris Johnson, moved in on Monday to his new residence on Downing Street in London, accompanied by his partner Carrie Symonds.

“The Prime Minister officially moves in today, and yes, his partner will also live there,” his spokes-person declared Monday.

Carrie Symonds, 31 years old, is a communication specialist and Johnson’s new girlfriend. It will be the first non-married couple to move in to famous Prime Minister’s residence on Downing Street.

Before Boris Johnson won the Prime Minister post, his advisers were divided on his new girlfriend’s role. Most recently, the couple’s relationship hit the headlines when an argument broke out between the two of them at Symond’s apartment.

The Brussels Times