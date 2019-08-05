 
Pro-far right banner hung outside N-VA leader’s home
Monday, 05 August, 2019
    Pro-far right banner hung outside N-VA leader's home

    Monday, 05 August 2019
    A pro-Vlaams Belang slogan was hung outside the house of right-wing party leader by an unidentified person. Credit: © Belga

    A large banner hung right outside the home of Bart de Wever late on Sunday urged the right-wing Flemish nationalist leader to not leave behind the electorate of the far-right Flemish party as regional negotiations stall.

    The large banner was spotted attached to a hedge with the message “Do not forget the 810,000 voters!!” plastered on it.

    The message referenced the electorate of the far-right Vlaams Belang (VB) party, according to reports in local media.

    The far-right party surged in Flanders in the May regional election and became the second-biggest party in the regional parliament, behind de Wever’s Nieuw-Vlaamse Alliantie (NV-A).

    But the negotiations for the formation of a regional government so far seem to suggest that other parties are refusing to work with the far-right VB, with reports emerging at the weekend that the VB was working to make sure it remained involved in the talks.

    No information has been released regarding the author of the banner, which was spotted by a reporter of the Belga news agency late on Sunday.

    Gabriela Galindo
    The Brussels Times

