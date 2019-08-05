 
‘Coalition partners still unknown,’ says N-VA minister
Monday, 05 August, 2019
    ‘Coalition partners still unknown,’ says N-VA minister

    Monday, 05 August 2019
    According to the Minister, his party has not yet decided and will pursue negotiations this week.Credit: Belga.

    N-VA (Nieuw-Vlaamse Alliantie) has not yet decided which partners it wants to govern Flanders with, Flemish Minister for Mobility, Ben Weyts said on Monday morning on Radio 1.

    “We are not yet making a final decision on the choice of a coalition. More contact will be made this week.”

    A decision was foreshadowed this weekend after talks accelerated last week. Flemish N-VA President Bart De Wever had met with Open VLD (Flemish Liberal Democrats), CD & V (Flemish Christian Democrats), sp.a (Flemish Socialist) and Vlaams Belang (Flemish Interest), but no choice was made.

    “We could have a breakthrough this week in negotiations for the Flemish government,” Weyts said on Monday. “But discretion is required.”

    According to the Minister, his party has not yet decided and will pursue negotiations this week.

    The Brussels Times

