 
Unions refuse to rush into agreement on minimum service in prisons
Twitter Facebook
Thursday, 29 August, 2019
Latest News:
Unions refuse to rush into agreement on minimum...
SNCB’s largest solar power plant unveiled in Flanders...
Belgium in Brief: Climate fallout continues, Ariana Grande...
After Manchester bombing, Ariana Grande tightens security for...
1st year work incapacity costs €1,500 from patient’s...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Thursday, 29 August 2019
    Unions refuse to rush into agreement on minimum service in prisons
    SNCB’s largest solar power plant unveiled in Flanders
    Belgium in Brief: Climate fallout continues, Ariana Grande in Antwerp and Villo problems
    After Manchester bombing, Ariana Grande tightens security for Antwerp concert
    1st year work incapacity costs €1,500 from patient’s pocket
    Brussels Airlines faces massive spending cuts
    After summer revamp, faults plague Brussels’ public bike-sharing scheme
    Schaerbeek launches car-free streets during school hours
    Vlaams Belang distances itself from extreme-right March on Brussels
    Increased number of Belgians declare foreign bank account
    Belgium’s youth climate movement could split in two after leadership fallout
    Planned works in central Brussels will make room for cyclists, pedestrians
    Proposed Brussels toll slammed as discriminatory
    Greta Thunberg expected in New York
    EU member states divided on impact of rainforest fires in Amazon on free trade deal with Brazil
    Architecture students get the job of designing new King Baudouin stadium
    Rogier and Botanique tunnel closed in both directions
    Police search for exhibitionist in East Flemish forests
    Flemish greens want a lift on headscarf ban in schools
    Grand Place under scaffolding for renovation works on Brussels City Hall
    View more

    Unions refuse to rush into agreement on minimum service in prisons

    Thursday, 29 August 2019
    © Belga
    Belgian prison system receives strong criticism.
    © Belga

    Prison officers union representatives are angry with Minister of Justice Koen Geens (CD&V: Flemish Christian Democrats), whom they accuse of wanting to rush into a minimum service in prisons without listening to staff grievances. 

    The House voted a law in March establishing a guaranteed minimum service in prisons. But the application regulations still have to be negotiated with the unions. Geens again summoned the unions this week for this purpose. 

    Workers’ representatives contest that negotiations take place via the Committee A, common to all public services, and urgently. Indeed, an agreement must be released in 10 days. Another informal meeting with the unions is scheduled for Thursday. 

    “If we have to meet urgently, we could also discuss the chronic lack of staff,” ACV (CSC: Christian Socialist Union) Secretary Filip Dudal said. “Nothing is done to make the job more attractive. Too few new colleagues are arriving, and this has consequences on transfers, with long delays before working in the prison of one’s choice.” 

    The socialist union shares the criticism of the CSC and repeats that it remains opposed to the minimum service itself. “We will do everything to boycott the minimum service. An occupancy rate of 60% is required as minimum service during a strike. This is simply the abolition of the right to strike” socialist public sector union ACOD (CSPF) Secretary Gino Hoppe protested. 

    Lastly, Unions mention other issues such as agents’ leave debts and the lack of work clothes.

    The Brussels Times

    Top jobs in Brussels and beyond
    Page

    See all jobs
    Post a job