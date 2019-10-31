 
COP25 cancellation takes Greta Thunberg by surprise
Thursday, 31 October, 2019
    COP25 cancellation takes Greta Thunberg by surprise

    Thursday, 31 October 2019
    Credit: Belga

    On her way to Chile, climate activist Greta Thunberg expressed her surprise that the Chilean President decided to cancel the UN Climate Conference, COP25, following social unrest in the country.

    Thunberg was on her way to Chile for the COP25 after having crossed the ocean by boat to attend the New York UN conference on climate in September. 

    Thunberg also expressed her support on Twitter for the Chilean population that has been going through a wave of unprecedented social protest since two weeks, leading to twenty deaths.

    For Belgian climatologist Jean-Pascal van Ypersele, former Vice-President of the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC), the cancellation of COP25 is not an option. “The 25th COP is to be held, in Chile or elsewhere, sooner or later, but it is simply impossible for it not to take place,” he exclaimed on Twitter. 

    After the withdrawal from Chile, COP25 could be held in Bonn, Germany, where the headquarters of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) is situated.

    UNFCCC Executive Secretary Patricia Espinosa said in a brief statement that other possible solutions were being explored, without giving further details.

    The Brussels Times

